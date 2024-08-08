Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1710 L-L G. The head is large (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: The head is large

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1710 L-L G The head is large - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1710 L-L G The head is large - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,969)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,1081 oz) 3,3624 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1710
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1710 with mark L-L G. The head is large. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5810 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 48,000. Bidding took place October 11, 2005.

  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1710 L-L G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
57576 $
Price in auction currency 48000 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1710 L-L G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1710 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

