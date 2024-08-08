Chervonetz (Ducat) 1710 L-L G. The head is large (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1710 with mark L-L G. The head is large. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5810 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 48,000. Bidding took place October 11, 2005.

Сondition VF (2)