Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1713 D-L (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1713 D-L - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1713 D-L - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,98)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,1093 oz) 3,4006 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1713
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1713 with mark D-L. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 10,750,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1713 D-L at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
652 $
Price in auction currency 601 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1713 D-L at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1713 D-L at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
65306 $
Price in auction currency 6400000 RUB
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1713 D-L at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1713 D-L at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1713 D-L at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1713 D-L at auction Heritage - August 17, 2018
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1713 D-L at auction Heritage - August 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2018
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1713 D-L at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1713 D-L at auction Alexander - March 25, 2011
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1713 D-L at auction Alexander - March 25, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2011
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1713 D-L at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1713 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

