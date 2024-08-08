Chervonetz (Ducat) 1713 D-L (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1713 with mark D-L. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 10,750,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

