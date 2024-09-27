Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1713

Golden coins

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1713 D-L G
Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1713 D-L G
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1713 D-L G
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1713 D-L
Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1713 D-L
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1713 D-L
Average price 70000 $
Sales
0 9
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search