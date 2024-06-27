Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НД "Type 1704-1718" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨΓI (1713)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (264) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) with mark НД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1036 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 950. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 13
