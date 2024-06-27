Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НД "Type 1704-1718" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НД "Type 1704-1718" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НД "Type 1704-1718" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨΓI (1713)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (264) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) with mark НД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1036 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 950. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • Alexander (13)
  • AURORA (37)
  • BAC (3)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (9)
  • Empire (7)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (19)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MS67 (10)
  • MUNZE (7)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Rare Coins (60)
  • Rauch (4)
  • RedSquare (17)
  • Roma Numismatics (3)
  • Russian Heritage (28)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Via (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НД at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НД at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НД at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НД at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НД at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НД at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НД at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НД at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НД at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НД at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НД at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НД at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НД at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НД at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НД at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НД at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НД at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НД at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НД at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НД at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НД at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НД at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НД at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НД at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НД at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НД at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1713 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1713 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search