Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713. "АЛТЫНЪ" (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: "АЛТЫНЪ"

Obverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 "АЛТЫНЪ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 "АЛТЫНЪ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,396)
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0216 oz) 0,6732 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
  • Year 1713
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 . "АЛТЫНЪ". This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 25,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
25000 $
Price in auction currency 25000 USD
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 at auction Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1713 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Altyn (3 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Category
Year
Search