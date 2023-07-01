Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713. "АЛТЫНЪ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 . "АЛТЫНЪ". This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 25,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2019.

