Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713. "АЛТЫНЪ" (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: "АЛТЫНЪ"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,396)
- Weight 1,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0216 oz) 0,6732 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
- Year 1713
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 . "АЛТЫНЪ". This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 25,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2019.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
25000 $
Price in auction currency 25000 USD
