Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Restrike. Copper (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike. Copper
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1713
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Restrike. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 245 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Rare Coins (1)
