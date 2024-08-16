Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Restrike. Copper (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Restrike. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 245 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition VF (1) Condition (slab) VF35 (1)