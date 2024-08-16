Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Restrike. Copper (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike. Copper

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin" Restrike Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin" Restrike Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1713
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Restrike. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 245 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1713 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polupoltinnik Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search