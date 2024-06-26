Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД "Type 1704-1718" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨΓI (1713)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
