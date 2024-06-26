1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД "Type 1704-1718" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (20) AU (85) XF (60) VF (41) F (3) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) MS61 (7) MS60 (10) AU58 (7) AU55 (23) AU53 (16) AU50 (8) XF45 (9) XF40 (6) VF35 (6) VF30 (9) VF25 (1) DETAILS (5) BN (62) Service NGC (34) ННР (20) RNGA (8) CGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (24)

AURORA (26)

Coins and Medals (11)

Coins.ee (7)

Empire (12)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (9)

iNumis (1)

Katz (9)

Künker (4)

MS67 (8)

MUNZE (2)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (3)

Numisbalt (2)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (54)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (9)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (24)

Russiancoin (3)

SINCONA (3)

WAG (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (2)