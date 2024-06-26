Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД "Type 1704-1718" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД "Type 1704-1718" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД "Type 1704-1718" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨΓI (1713)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (223) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1713 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

