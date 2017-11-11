Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1713. Denomination "IIIII". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Denomination "IIIII". Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1713 . Denomination "IIIII". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2155 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1713 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
