Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1713. Denomination "IIIII". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Denomination "IIIII". Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1713 Denomination "IIIII" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1713 Denomination "IIIII" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,396)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,036 oz) 1,1207 g
  • Diameter 20 - 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1713
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1713 . Denomination "IIIII". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1713 at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2155 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1713 at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1713 at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1713 at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1713 at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1713 at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1713 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

