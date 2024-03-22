Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1713. Restrike. An eagle without a frame (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike. An eagle without a frame
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,396)
- Weight 0,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0076 oz) 0,2376 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1713
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1713 . Restrike. An eagle without a frame. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1048 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1955 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
867 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1713 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
