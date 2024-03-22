1 Kopek 1713. Restrike. An eagle without a frame (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1713 . Restrike. An eagle without a frame. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1048 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2) Condition (slab) AU50 (1)