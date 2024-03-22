Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1713. Restrike. An eagle without a frame (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike. An eagle without a frame

Obverse 1 Kopek 1713 Restrike An eagle without a frame - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek 1713 Restrike An eagle without a frame - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,396)
  • Weight 0,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0076 oz) 0,2376 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1713
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1713 . Restrike. An eagle without a frame. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1048 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
Russia 1 Kopek 1713 at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1955 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1713 at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
867 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1713 at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1713 at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1713 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

