Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НДЗ "Type 1704-1718" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НДЗ "Type 1704-1718" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НДЗ "Type 1704-1718" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨΓI (1713)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) with mark НДЗ. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 46,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НДЗ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НДЗ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НДЗ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НДЗ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НДЗ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НДЗ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НДЗ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НДЗ at auction Spink - October 1, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НДЗ at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НДЗ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НДЗ at auction Empire - June 16, 2022
Seller Empire
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НДЗ at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НДЗ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НДЗ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НДЗ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НДЗ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НДЗ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НДЗ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НДЗ at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НДЗ at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НДЗ at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1713 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

