Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) НДЗ "Type 1704-1718" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨΓI (1713)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) with mark НДЗ. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 46,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (11)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (2)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (22)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1713 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search