Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1059 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (8) XF (1) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) Service ANA (2) NGC (1)