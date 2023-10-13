Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 7 g
- Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1713
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1059 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Grün (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
7163 $
Price in auction currency 700000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62 ANA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU58 ANA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date January 4, 2009
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search