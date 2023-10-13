Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1713
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1059 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
7163 $
Price in auction currency 700000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62 ANA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Imperial Coin - December 20, 2016
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Imperial Coin - December 20, 2016
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 20, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU58 ANA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction CNG - January 4, 2009
Seller CNG
Date January 4, 2009
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2006
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1713 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Polupoltinnik Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search