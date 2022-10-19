Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД. Small crowns (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 with mark МД. Small crowns. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1027 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition XF (9) VF (7) G (2) Condition (slab) XF40 (2) VF30 (2) G4 (2)