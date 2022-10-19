Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД. Small crowns (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Small crowns
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0685 oz) 2,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1713
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 with mark МД. Small crowns. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1027 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition G4
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 8216 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
955 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller AURORA
Date November 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
