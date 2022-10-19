Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД. Small crowns (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Small crowns

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД Small crowns - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД Small crowns - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0685 oz) 2,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1713
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 with mark МД. Small crowns. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1027 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition G4
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 8216 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition G4
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
955 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД at auction AURORA - November 6, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date November 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД at auction RND - February 18, 2018
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД at auction RND - February 18, 2018
Seller RND
Date February 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД at auction Empire - December 6, 2013
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1713 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Grivennik (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search