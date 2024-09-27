Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713. "АЛЬ / ТЫНЬ" (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: "АЛЬ / ТЫНЬ"
Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,396)
- Weight 1,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0216 oz) 0,6732 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
- Year 1713
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 . "АЛЬ / ТЫНЬ". This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place December 9, 2014.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search