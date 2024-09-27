Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713. "АЛЬ / ТЫНЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: "АЛЬ / ТЫНЬ"

Obverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 "АЛЬ / ТЫНЬ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 "АЛЬ / ТЫНЬ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,396)
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0216 oz) 0,6732 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
  • Year 1713
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 . "АЛЬ / ТЫНЬ". This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place December 9, 2014.

  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - April 24, 1932
Ex. Dubletten russischer Museen collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date April 24, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

