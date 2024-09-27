Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713. "АЛЬ / ТЫНЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 . "АЛЬ / ТЫНЬ". This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place December 9, 2014.

Сondition XF (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)