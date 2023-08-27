Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) "Type 1704-1718". The rider shares the circular inscription (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: The rider shares the circular inscription
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨΓI (1713)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) . The rider shares the circular inscription. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (3)
- Empire (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
386 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 11025 RUB
Seller Empire
Date November 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1713 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search