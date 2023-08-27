Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) "Type 1704-1718". The rider shares the circular inscription (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: The rider shares the circular inscription

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) "Type 1704-1718" The rider shares the circular inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) "Type 1704-1718" The rider shares the circular inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨΓI (1713)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) . The rider shares the circular inscription. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2010.

Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
386 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction RedSquare - December 30, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 11025 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Empire - November 7, 2020
Seller Empire
Date November 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction AURORA - July 13, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date July 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Katz - December 1, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction AURORA - November 6, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date November 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Empire - February 23, 2019
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction AURORA - December 25, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Empire - June 2, 2018
Seller Empire
Date June 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1713 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

