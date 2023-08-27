1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) "Type 1704-1718". The rider shares the circular inscription (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) . The rider shares the circular inscription. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2010.

