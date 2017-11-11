Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 with mark МД. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place August 24, 2022.

Сondition UNC (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) Service NGC (2)