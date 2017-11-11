Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0685 oz) 2,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1713
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 with mark МД. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place August 24, 2022.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2324 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS61
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

