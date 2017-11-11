Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0685 oz) 2,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1713
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 with mark МД. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place August 24, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2324 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
