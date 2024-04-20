Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 18 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨΓI (1713)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
