Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1713 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 7 g
- Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1713
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 290,000. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (5)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Empire (6)
- Gorny & Mosch (9)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- Luxcoins (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (2)
- RND (3)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- SINCONA (4)
- Stack's (2)
- WAG (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Luxcoins
Date July 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9154 $
Price in auction currency 800000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2031 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
