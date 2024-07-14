Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1713 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1713 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polupoltinnik 1713 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1713
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1713 "Portrait by S. Gouin" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 290,000. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Luxcoins - July 14, 2024
Seller Luxcoins
Date July 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9154 $
Price in auction currency 800000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2031 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition G4
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Empire - July 24, 2020
Seller Empire
Date July 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Seller RND
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction AURORA - November 26, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date November 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1713 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Empire - July 18, 2018
Seller Empire
Date July 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
