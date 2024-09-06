Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1713. Denomination "IIIII" (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Denomination "IIIII"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,396)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,036 oz) 1,1207 g
- Diameter 20 - 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1713
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1713 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search