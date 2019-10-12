Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713. "АЛЬ / ТЫНЬ". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: "АЛЬ / ТЫНЬ". Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,396)
- Weight 1,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0216 oz) 0,6732 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
- Year 1713
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 . "АЛЬ / ТЫНЬ". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search