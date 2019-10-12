Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713. "АЛЬ / ТЫНЬ". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: "АЛЬ / ТЫНЬ". Restrike

Obverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 "АЛЬ / ТЫНЬ" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 "АЛЬ / ТЫНЬ" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,396)
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0216 oz) 0,6732 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
  • Year 1713
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 . "АЛЬ / ТЫНЬ". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
