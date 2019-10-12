Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713. "АЛЬ / ТЫНЬ". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1713 . "АЛЬ / ТЫНЬ". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU55 (4) Service RNGA (4) NGC (1)