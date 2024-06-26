Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МДЗ "Type 1704-1718" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨΓI (1713)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) with mark МДЗ. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 650. Bidding took place April 4, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1713 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
