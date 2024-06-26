Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МДЗ "Type 1704-1718" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МДЗ "Type 1704-1718" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МДЗ "Type 1704-1718" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨΓI (1713)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) with mark МДЗ. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 650. Bidding took place April 4, 2020.

Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МДЗ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МДЗ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МДЗ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МДЗ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МДЗ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МДЗ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МДЗ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МДЗ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МДЗ at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МДЗ at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF20 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МДЗ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МДЗ at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МДЗ at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МДЗ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МДЗ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF20 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МДЗ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МДЗ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МДЗ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МДЗ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МДЗ at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МДЗ at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МДЗ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МДЗ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МДЗ at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МДЗ at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МДЗ at auction AURORA - March 30, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МДЗ at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

