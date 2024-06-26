1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МДЗ "Type 1704-1718" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) with mark МДЗ. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 650. Bidding took place April 4, 2020.

Сondition AU (9) XF (12) VF (14) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) AU50 (2) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) VF20 (2) BN (3) Service CGC (1) RNGA (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (4)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (2)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (2)

MUNZE (1)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (16)

Russian Heritage (2)

SINCONA (1)

Знак (1)