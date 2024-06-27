Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) "Type 1704-1718" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨΓI (1713)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) . This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 10200 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
