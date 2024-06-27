Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) "Type 1704-1718" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) "Type 1704-1718" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) "Type 1704-1718" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨΓI (1713)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) . This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (10)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 10200 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1713 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

