Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1713. Restrike. An eagle in a round frame (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike. An eagle in a round frame
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1713 . Restrike. An eagle in a round frame. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1404 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Seller Holmasto
Date March 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
836 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
