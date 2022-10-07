Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1713. Restrike. An eagle in a round frame (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike. An eagle in a round frame

Obverse 1 Kopek 1713 Restrike An eagle in a round frame - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek 1713 Restrike An eagle in a round frame - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,396)
  • Weight 0,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0076 oz) 0,2376 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1713
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1713 . Restrike. An eagle in a round frame. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia 1 Kopek 1713 at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1713 at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1713 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1404 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1713 at auction Holmasto - March 6, 2021
Seller Holmasto
Date March 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
836 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1713 at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1713 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1713 at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1713 at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1713 at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1713 at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1713 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1713 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
To auction

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1713 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

