1 Kopek 1713. Restrike. An eagle in a round frame (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1713 . Restrike. An eagle in a round frame. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (2) RNGA (1)