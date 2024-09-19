Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1713 МД. Big crowns (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Big crowns
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0685 oz) 2,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1713
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
