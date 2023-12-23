Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,05 g
- Diameter 16 - 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨΓI (1713)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 299 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 600. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 340 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1713 "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
