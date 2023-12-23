Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 299 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 600. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

