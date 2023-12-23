Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,05 g
  • Diameter 16 - 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨΓI (1713)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 299 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 600. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 340 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction AURORA - September 25, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction AURORA - April 17, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date April 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓI (1713) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1713 "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1713 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search