Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) БК "Type 1704-1718" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨΓI (1713)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 7024 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (12)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
385 $
Price in auction currency 33999 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF45 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
