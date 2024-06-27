Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) БК "Type 1704-1718" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) БК "Type 1704-1718" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) БК "Type 1704-1718" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨΓI (1713)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 7024 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) БК at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
385 $
Price in auction currency 33999 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) БК at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) БК at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) БК at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) БК at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) БК at auction Spink - October 1, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 1, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) БК at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) БК at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) БК at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) БК at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF45 BN
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) БК at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) БК at auction AURORA - March 30, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) БК at auction OLNZ - February 17, 2021
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) БК at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) БК at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) БК at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) БК at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) БК at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Search