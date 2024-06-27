1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) БК "Type 1704-1718" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 7024 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

