Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД "Type 1704-1718". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД "Type 1704-1718" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД "Type 1704-1718" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨΓI (1713)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) with mark МД. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8050 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
652 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction AURORA - April 28, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date April 28, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Знак - February 15, 2019
Seller Знак
Date February 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Empire - December 22, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 22, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Empire - November 9, 2018
Seller Empire
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

