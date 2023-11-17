Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД "Type 1704-1718". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨΓI (1713)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) with mark МД. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8050 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Künker (2)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
652 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date December 22, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1713 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search