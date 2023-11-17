1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) МД "Type 1704-1718". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨΓI (1713) with mark МД. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8050 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

