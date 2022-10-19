Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1713. The letters are large (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: The letters are large
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,396)
- Weight 0,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0076 oz) 0,2376 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1713
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1713 . The letters are large. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 975,000. Bidding took place August 21, 2019.
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
356 $
Price in auction currency 22145 RUB
