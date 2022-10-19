1 Kopek 1713. The letters are large (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1713 . The letters are large. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 975,000. Bidding took place August 21, 2019.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1) F (2) Condition (slab) VF20 (1)