Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1713. The letters are large (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: The letters are large

Obverse 1 Kopek 1713 The letters are large - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek 1713 The letters are large - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,396)
  • Weight 0,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0076 oz) 0,2376 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1713
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1713 . The letters are large. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 975,000. Bidding took place August 21, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1713 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1713 at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1713 at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
356 $
Price in auction currency 22145 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1713 at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1713 at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1713 at auction AURORA - August 21, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date August 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
14766 $
Price in auction currency 975000 RUB

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1713 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

