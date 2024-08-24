Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706). Restrike. Copper (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike. Copper

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year ҂АΨS (1706)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1706 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1706 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Chervonetz (Ducat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search