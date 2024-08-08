Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription". Date "1Г16" (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Date "1Г16"
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,98)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,1093 oz) 3,4006 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1716
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription". Date "1Г16". This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 140,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Empire (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
150781 $
Price in auction currency 140000 CHF
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
23305 $
Price in auction currency 20500 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search