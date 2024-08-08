Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription". Date "1Г16" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription". Date "1Г16". This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 140,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (2)