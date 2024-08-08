Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription". Date "1Г16" (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Date "1Г16"

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription" Date "1Г16" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription" Date "1Г16" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,98)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,1093 oz) 3,4006 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1716
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription". Date "1Г16". This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 140,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Empire (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
150781 $
Price in auction currency 140000 CHF
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription" at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 2, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
23305 $
Price in auction currency 20500 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription" at auction Empire - May 15, 2009
Seller Empire
Date May 15, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription" at auction Empire - March 27, 2009
Seller Empire
Date March 27, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

