Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1716

Golden coins

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 Latin inscription
Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 Latin inscription
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 Latin inscription Date "1Г16"
Average price 91000 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 Latin inscription
Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 Latin inscription
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 Latin inscription
Average price 100000 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 Latin inscription
Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 Latin inscription
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 Latin inscription In a fur coat with a buckle
Average price 120000 $
Sales
0 2
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search