Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МДЗ (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МДЗ - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МДЗ - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨSI (1716)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) with mark МДЗ. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МДЗ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МДЗ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
328 $
Price in auction currency 301 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МДЗ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МДЗ at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МДЗ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МДЗ at auction MS67 - May 26, 2021
Seller MS67
Date May 26, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МДЗ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МДЗ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МДЗ at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МДЗ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МДЗ at auction Rauch - April 20, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date April 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МДЗ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МДЗ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1716 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

