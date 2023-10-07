Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МДЗ (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨSI (1716)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) with mark МДЗ. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Rauch (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 26, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
