1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МДЗ (Russia, Peter I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) with mark МДЗ. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition AU (5) XF (2) VF (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)