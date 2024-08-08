Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription". In a fur coat with a buckle (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: In a fur coat with a buckle

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription" In a fur coat with a buckle - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription" In a fur coat with a buckle - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,98)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,1093 oz) 3,4006 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1716
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription". In a fur coat with a buckle. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 301 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 151,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
151000 $
Price in auction currency 151000 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1716 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins Chervonetz (Ducat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search