Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription". In a fur coat with a buckle (Russia, Peter I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription". In a fur coat with a buckle. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 301 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 151,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

Сondition XF (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) Service NGC (1)