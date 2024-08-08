Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription". In a fur coat with a buckle (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: In a fur coat with a buckle
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription". In a fur coat with a buckle. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 301 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 151,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Rare Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search