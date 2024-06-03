1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) БК (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 60 sold at the Luxcoins auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition AU (2) XF (4) VF (4) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (2)