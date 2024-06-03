Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) БК (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) БК - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) БК - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨSI (1716)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 60 sold at the Luxcoins auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Luxcoins (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) БК at auction Luxcoins - June 3, 2024
Seller Luxcoins
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
553 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) БК at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) БК at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) БК at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) БК at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) БК at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) БК at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) БК at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) БК at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) БК at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) БК at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) БК at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) БК at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) БК at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) БК at auction AURORA - April 25, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1716 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1716 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search