Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) БК (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨSI (1716)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 60 sold at the Luxcoins auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Luxcoins
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
553 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
