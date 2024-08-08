Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription". This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 150,000. Bidding took place April 1, 2016.

Сondition AU (4) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)