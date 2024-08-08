Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,98)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,1093 oz) 3,4006 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1716
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription". This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 150,000. Bidding took place April 1, 2016.

Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
140011 $
Price in auction currency 130000 CHF
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription" at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
120000 $
Price in auction currency 120000 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2017
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription" at auction CNG - January 6, 2016
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription" at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription" at auction UBS - January 28, 2002
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price

