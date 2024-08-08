Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription" (Russia, Peter I)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716 "Latin inscription". This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 150,000. Bidding took place April 1, 2016.
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
140011 $
Price in auction currency 130000 CHF
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
120000 $
Price in auction currency 120000 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
