Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НД (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨSI (1716)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) with mark НД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Subscription required
Subscription required
Subscription required
Subscription required
Subscription required
Subscription required
Subscription required
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1716 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
