1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НД (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) with mark НД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (42) XF (43) VF (24) F (3) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS61 (4) MS60 (4) AU58 (7) AU55 (9) AU53 (2) AU50 (5) XF45 (2) XF40 (6) VF35 (1) DETAILS (3) BN (20) Service NGC (10) CGC (1) ННР (6) RNGA (2) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

AURORA (18)

BAC (1)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (3)

Empire (6)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (8)

Künker (1)

Luxcoins (1)

MS67 (4)

MUNZE (4)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (2)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (34)

RedSquare (6)

Roma Numismatics (3)

Russian Heritage (5)

Russiancoin (5)

SINCONA (5)

WAG (1)

Знак (1)