Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НД (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨSI (1716)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) with mark НД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НД at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НД at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НД at auction Luxcoins - June 3, 2024
Seller Luxcoins
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НД at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НД at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НД at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НД at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НД at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НД at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НД at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НД at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НД at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НД at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НД at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НД at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НД at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НД at auction Empire - September 21, 2023
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НД at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НД at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НД at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НД at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НД at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НД at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НД at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1716 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

