Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 18 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨSI (1716)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1238 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 250. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russiancoin - April 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russiancoin - February 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russiancoin - November 12, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction AURORA - September 25, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Haljak coin auction - October 17, 2015
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1716 "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

