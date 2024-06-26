Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 18 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨSI (1716)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1238 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 250. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Russiancoin (6)
- SINCONA (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1716 "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search