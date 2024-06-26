Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1238 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 250. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.

Сondition XF (4) VF (10) F (2) No grade (7) Condition (slab) VF30 (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

AURORA (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Imperial Coin (3)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

Rare Coins (5)

Russiancoin (6)

SINCONA (2)

Знак (1)