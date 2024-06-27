Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,05 g
  • Diameter 16 - 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨSI (1716)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • SINCONA (3)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 11666 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
376 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AG DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition AG DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition AG3
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction RedSquare - February 26, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date February 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction RedSquare - August 16, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date August 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction RedSquare - May 26, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VG8 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction AURORA - April 17, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date April 17, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
