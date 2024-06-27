Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,05 g
- Diameter 16 - 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨSI (1716)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨSI (1716) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 11666 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
376 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AG DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition AG3
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VG8 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
12
