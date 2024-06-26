Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НДЗ (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨSI (1716)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) with mark НДЗ. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
392 $
Price in auction currency 350 CHF
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF25 BN
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1716 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
