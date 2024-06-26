Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НДЗ (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НДЗ - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НДЗ - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨSI (1716)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) with mark НДЗ. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НДЗ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НДЗ at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НДЗ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НДЗ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
392 $
Price in auction currency 350 CHF
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НДЗ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НДЗ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НДЗ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НДЗ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НДЗ at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НДЗ at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НДЗ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НДЗ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НДЗ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НДЗ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НДЗ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НДЗ at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НДЗ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НДЗ at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF25 BN
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НДЗ at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НДЗ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) НДЗ at auction Empire - January 25, 2019
Seller Empire
Date January 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1716 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

