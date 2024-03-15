Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МД (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨSI (1716)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (24)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (27)
  • RedSquare (8)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МД at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МД at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МД at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МД at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МД at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МД at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МД at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МД at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МД at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МД at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МД at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МД at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МД at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МД at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МД at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МД at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МД at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МД at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МД at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МД at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МД at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МД at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МД at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МД at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МД at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1716 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1716 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search