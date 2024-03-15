Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МД (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨSI (1716)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (24)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (5)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (27)
- RedSquare (8)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1716 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
