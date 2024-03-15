1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) МД (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨSI (1716) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2019.

Сondition UNC (21) AU (34) XF (13) VF (19) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) MS61 (4) MS60 (12) AU58 (3) AU55 (4) AU53 (3) AU50 (3) XF40 (1) VF35 (4) VF30 (2) DETAILS (1) BN (27) Service ННР (24) CGC (1) NGC (4) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

AURORA (24)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (5)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

Empire (1)

Imperial Coin (8)

MUNZE (1)

Numisbalt (2)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (27)

RedSquare (8)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (3)

SINCONA (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Знак (1)