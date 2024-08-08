Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1710 L-L. The head is small (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: The head is small

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1710 L-L The head is small - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1710 L-L The head is small - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Frankfurter Münzhandlung Nachf. GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,969)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,1081 oz) 3,3624 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1710
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1710 with mark L-L. The head is small. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 902 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 260,000. Bidding took place November 4, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frankfurter (1)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1710 L-L at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1710 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

