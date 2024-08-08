Chervonetz (Ducat) 1710 L-L. The head is small (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1710 with mark L-L. The head is small. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 902 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 260,000. Bidding took place November 4, 2022.

Сondition VF (1)