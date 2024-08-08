Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1710 L-L. The head is small (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: The head is small
Photo by: Frankfurter Münzhandlung Nachf. GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,969)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,1081 oz) 3,3624 g
- Diameter 23 - 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1710
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1710 with mark L-L. The head is small. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 902 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 260,000. Bidding took place November 4, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1710 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
