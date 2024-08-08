Chervonetz (Ducat) 1711 (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1711 . This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2012 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 110,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (2) VF (6) F (1) Condition (slab) F15 (1) Service NGC (1)