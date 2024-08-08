Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1711 (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,969)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,1081 oz) 3,3624 g
- Diameter 23 - 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1711
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1711 . This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2012 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 110,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2015.
Seller Frühwald
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
596 $
Price in auction currency 560 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
90858 $
Price in auction currency 8200000 RUB
Seller Frühwald
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2018
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1711 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
