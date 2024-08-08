Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1711 (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1711 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1711 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,969)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,1081 oz) 3,3624 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1711
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1711 . This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2012 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 110,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1711 at auction Frühwald - September 15, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
596 $
Price in auction currency 560 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1711 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
90858 $
Price in auction currency 8200000 RUB
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1711 at auction Frühwald - March 18, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1711 at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1711 at auction Frühwald - May 16, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date May 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1711 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2018
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1711 at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1711 at auction New York Sale - January 8, 2015
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1711 at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1711 at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1711 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1711 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

