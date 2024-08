Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706). Restrike. Silver (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) . Restrike. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 703 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (9) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS62 (2) AU58 (1) AU53 (4) Service NGC (5) PCGS (3)