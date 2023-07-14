Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706). Restrike. Silver (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike. Silver

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) Restrike Silver - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) Restrike Silver - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year ҂АΨS (1706)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) . Restrike. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 703 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
3200 $
Price in auction currency 3200 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
3965 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) at auction Numisor - May 11, 2021
Seller Numisor
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date June 16, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) at auction Palombo - November 21, 2015
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price

Search