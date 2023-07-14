Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706). Restrike. Silver (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike. Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,47 g
- Diameter 23 - 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year ҂АΨS (1706)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) . Restrike. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 703 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
3200 $
Price in auction currency 3200 USD
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
3965 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
