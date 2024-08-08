Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1714 (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1714 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1714 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,98)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,1093 oz) 3,4006 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1714
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1714 . This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5772 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 25,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2006.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Künker (1)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1714 at auction Frühwald - March 18, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1714 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
22416 $
Price in auction currency 19000 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1714 at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1714 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
31426 $
Price in auction currency 25000 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1714 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1714 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1714 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1714 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

