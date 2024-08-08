Chervonetz (Ducat) 1714 (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1714 . This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5772 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 25,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2006.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (5)