Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1714 (Russia, Peter I)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1714 . This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5772 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 25,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2006.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
22416 $
Price in auction currency 19000 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
31426 $
Price in auction currency 25000 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
