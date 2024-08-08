Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨЗ (1707) IL-L (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,969)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,1081 oz) 3,3624 g
- Diameter 23 - 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year ҂АΨЗ (1707)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨЗ (1707) with mark IL-L. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6384A sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2004.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
