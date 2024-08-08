Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨЗ (1707) IL-L (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨЗ (1707) with mark IL-L. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6384A sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2004.

Сondition XF (1)