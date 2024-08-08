Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨЗ (1707) IL-L (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨЗ (1707) IL-L - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨЗ (1707) IL-L - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,969)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,1081 oz) 3,3624 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year ҂АΨЗ (1707)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨЗ (1707) with mark IL-L. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6384A sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2004.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨЗ (1707) IL-L at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1707 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

