Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨΓ (1703). The head is smaller. "ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨΓ (1703) . The head is smaller. "ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1005 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 230,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2011.

Сondition XF (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) Service NGC (1)