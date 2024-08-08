Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨΓ (1703). The head is smaller. "ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: The head is smaller. "ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ"
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,969)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,1081 oz) 3,3624 g
- Diameter 23 - 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year ҂АΨΓ (1703)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨΓ (1703) . The head is smaller. "ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1005 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 230,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- New York Sale (1)
