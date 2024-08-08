Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨΓ (1703). The head is smaller. "ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: The head is smaller. "ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ"

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨΓ (1703) The head is smaller "ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨΓ (1703) The head is smaller "ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,969)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,1081 oz) 3,3624 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year ҂АΨΓ (1703)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨΓ (1703) . The head is smaller. "ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1005 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 230,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • New York Sale (1)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨΓ (1703) at auction New York Sale - January 6, 2011
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2011
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1703 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

