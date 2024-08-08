Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) . This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 489 sold at the Via GmbH auction for EUR 130,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2024.

Сondition VF (1)