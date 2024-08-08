Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,969)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,1081 oz) 3,3624 g
- Diameter 23 - 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year ҂АΨS (1706)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) . This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 489 sold at the Via GmbH auction for EUR 130,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2024.
For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1706 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
