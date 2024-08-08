Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) (Russia, Peter I)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,969)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,1081 oz) 3,3624 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year ҂АΨS (1706)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) . This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 489 sold at the Via GmbH auction for EUR 130,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Via (1)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨS (1706) at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
