Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1714 3 (Russia, Peter I)
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1714 with mark 3. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 62,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1714 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search