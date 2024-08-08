Chervonetz (Ducat) 1714 3 (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1714 with mark 3. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 62,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2006.

Сondition XF (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1)