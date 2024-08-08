Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1714 3 (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1714 3 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1714 3 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,98)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,1093 oz) 3,4006 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1714
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1714 with mark 3. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 62,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1714 3 at auction Alexander - December 15, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2006
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1714 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

