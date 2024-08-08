Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Roubles 1721 "Portrait in lats". "ИМПЕРАТ. I САМОДЕРЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: "ИМПЕРАТ. I САМОДЕРЬ"

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,781)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1721
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

