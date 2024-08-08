Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats". "САМОД.". The head is small (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: "САМОД.". The head is small

Obverse 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" "САМОД." The head is small - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" "САМОД." The head is small - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,781)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1720
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats". "САМОД.". The head is small. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3302 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 29,900. Bidding took place January 15, 2007.

Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
24052 $
Price in auction currency 1757491 RUB
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

