2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats". "САМОД.". The head is small (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats". "САМОД.". The head is small. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3302 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 29,900. Bidding took place January 15, 2007.

