2 Roubles 1718 "Portrait in lats". "САМОД." / "М. НОВА" (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: "САМОД." / "М. НОВА"
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,781)
- Weight 4,1 g
- Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 2 Roubles
- Year 1718
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1718 "Portrait in lats". "САМОД." / "М. НОВА". This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 3,700,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2014.
