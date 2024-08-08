2 Roubles 1718 "Portrait in lats". "САМОД." / "М. НОВА" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1718 "Portrait in lats". "САМОД." / "М. НОВА". This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 3,700,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (1)