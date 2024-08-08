Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Roubles 1718 "Portrait in lats". "САМОД." / "М. НОВА" (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: "САМОД." / "М. НОВА"

Obverse 2 Roubles 1718 "Portrait in lats" "САМОД." / "М. НОВА" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 2 Roubles 1718 "Portrait in lats" "САМОД." / "М. НОВА" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,781)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1718
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1718 "Portrait in lats". "САМОД." / "М. НОВА". This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 3,700,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - April 18, 2014
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
104181 $
Price in auction currency 3700000 RUB
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 "Portrait in lats" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
